Rep. Cole urges residents to share their experiences with COVID-19 pandemic

State Rep. Triston Cole recently announced a new website to allow the people of Michigan to share their experiences and struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MICovidStory.com is an accessible resource for concerned residents across the state. Michigan has now lost over 5,000 people to COVID-19, and executive orders and directives from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in response to the crisis have upended the lives and livelihoods of countless more.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the way our state has responded to it have affected everyone in many different ways,” said Cole, of Mancelona. “While most people are worried about their health, many are also worried about losing their jobs, closing their businesses, kids falling behind on their education, and more. Thousands of people have already reached out to my office to share their concerns – and I’m helping in any way I can. This is one more way for people to make sure their voices are heard.”

The website will allow stories to be categorized by subject. People can choose whether their experience applies to essential and non-essential business directives from the governor’s administration, difficulties securing needed unemployment benefits, interactions with state agencies, health care treatment, and more.

The site will work in conjunction with the Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic, a bipartisan panel of legislators from both the House and Senate. The committee will provide key legislative oversight by evaluating decision-making and preparedness both within the administration and state departments, while also providing a needed platform for people who have personally encountered issues with the governor’s unilateral decisions.