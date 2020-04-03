Rep. Bergman urges support for rural hospitals

This week, Representative Jack Bergman joined a bipartisan letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, outlining the distress that the Coronavirus crisis is having on our rural hospitals, and requesting immediate action to sustain rural providers.

The Members wrote in part, “Rural hospitals are the backbone of communities across our nation. These providers are on the frontlines combating the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. It is imperative these health care professionals receive the immediate support they need to continue caring for our communities.”

“In response to this crisis, Congress has enacted a series of bipartisan laws to rescue our economy and health care system. Most recently, we passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act.) This legislation includes new funding to provide financial relief for hospitals. The CARES Act provides you with the flexibility to deliver assistance where it is needed most. Right now, some rural hospitals are reporting they are running out of operating funds, This jeopardizes their ability to maintain health care services during the COVID-19 outbreak. We cannot afford to ignore their pressing needs.”

