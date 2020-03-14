Rep. Bergman recap on coronavirus efforts

Congressman Bergman issued the following release after the House agreed to a bipartisan legislative package to further fund and prepare our communities for the Coronavirus:
“In times of hardship and crisis, leaders must work together for the common good of the American people. My staff and I are continuing our proactive approach and have been in discussions with Governor Whitmer, all state legislators from the First District, tribal leaders, emergency managers, doctors and healthcare leaders, Veteran facility administrators, and many additional local and state leaders.”
“Now is the time for positive action and proactive decision making in our communities as we prepare for the likely spread and effects Coronavirus could have on our system. H.R. 6201 will help keep our communities safe – providing free COVID-19 testing, ensuring our children have nutrition assistance available, and helping small businesses and employees secure the relief they will need in the days ahead,” said Rep. Bergman.
Additionally, H.R. 6201:
– Provides for free testing— which builds on private-sector efforts— to ensure no cost barriers for Americans seeking medically appropriate diagnostic lab tests for the coronavirus.
– Makes good on President Trump’s promise to provide financial assistance for working Americans who are “ill, quarantined, or caring for others due to coronavirus” — and it does so via a tax credit to employers rather than a new entitlement.
– Protects seniors and those with severe medical conditions by ensuring the Social Security Administration is not running a new paid leave program for those affected by COVID-19.
– Targets relief to the duration of the COVID-19 threat. If the threat subsides, the cost will be lower, but if the threat increases, support will be available.
– Ensures the health provisions are targeted to COVID-19 without including unrelated treatments, ensuring Hyde protections remain intact.
The State of Michigan Launches COVID-19 Hotline
This will be used to respond to health-related questions about COVID-19 and to direct residents, providers, and more to the right resources in their local communities and other state government departments.
They can be reached from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. seven days a week at 1-888-533-6136.
———————————————————————————————————————
Yesterday, President Donald Trump Issued a State of Emergency Declaration:
“The spread of COVID-19 within our Nation’s communities threatens to strain our Nation’s healthcare systems. As of March 12, 2020, 1,645 people from 47 States have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. It is incumbent on hospitals and medical facilities throughout the country to assess their preparedness posture and be prepared to surge capacity and capability. Additional measures, however, are needed to successfully contain and combat the virus in the United States.”
“NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including sections 201 and 301 of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.) and consistent with section 1135 of the Social Security Act (SSA), as amended (42 U.S.C. 1320b-5), do hereby find and proclaim that the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States constitutes a national emergency…”
You can read the full State of Emergency here.
See Below for Additional Coronavirus Related Information:
Per the CDC – Who is at higher risk?
Early information out of China, where COVID-19 first started, shows that some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness. This includes:
If a COVID-19 outbreak happens in your community, it could last for a long time. (An outbreak is when a large number of people suddenly get sick.) Depending on how severe the outbreak is, public health officials may recommend community actions to reduce people’s risk of being exposed to COVID-19. These actions can slow the spread and reduce the impact of disease.
If you are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 because of your age or because you have a serious long-term health problem, it is extra important for you to take actions to reduce your risk of getting sick with the disease.
How to prepare:
*This list is not all-inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
———————————————————————————————————————
Veteran specific information:
Aleda E. Lutz VA Shares Important Information on Coronavirus
While the Centers for Disease Control still considers COVID-19 to be a low threat to the general American public, the Aleda E. Lutz VA in Saginaw, and Community Based Outpatient Clinics throughout Michigan, are paying special attention to it.
As part of this process, everyone who enters the campus will be pre-screened. This may lengthen entry times, so patients are advised to allow for that when arriving for their appointments. During this time, the VA Medical Center in Saginaw will only allow individuals to enter through the main VA entrance and the CLC entrance.
The screening consists of three questions:
Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.
Iron Mountain VA Implements Prevention Measures
While the Centers for Disease Control still considers Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) to be a low threat to the general American public, the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center is paying special attention to it and implementing screening measures to safeguard Veterans and employees from potential exposure to the virus.
Effective at 4 p.m. CST on Wednesday, March 11, all patients and visitors to the medical center’s main campus and its seven community-based VA clinics will be screened for signs of respiratory illness and exposure to COVID-19. If screened positive, an individual will be treated appropriately.
Patients are advised to allow for longer entry times when arriving for their appointments.
VA Announces Safeguards to Protect Nursing Home and Spinal Cord Injury Patients
VA’s 134 nursing homes are home to more than 41,000 Veterans across the country annually. The residents are predominantly older, and many have multiple complex health conditions, making them particularly vulnerable to infection. To minimize the risk of exposure, effective March 10 and until further notice, VA is taking the following actions:
———————————————————————————————————————
President Trump’s Recent Actions:
RESTRICTING TRAVEL FROM IMPACTED AREAS: President Donald J. Trump is taking further action to curb the spread of the coronavirus to the United States from other countries.
There is extensive travel back and forth between Europe that heightens the risk here in the United States.
LEADING AN AGGRESSIVE, WHOLE-OF-GOVERNMENT APPROACH: President Trump has taken unprecedented steps to protect the health of Americans in response to the coronavirus.
The Administration has announced that health plans with health savings accounts will be able to cover coronavirus testing and treatment without co-payments
———————————————————————————————————————-
If Visiting Washington, D.C.:
In consultation with the Office of Attending Physician and Leadership, the House and Senate Sergeants at Arms have ordered limited access to the Capitol Complex. This limited access is anticipated to remain in effect until 8:00 a.m. April 1, 2020, and is to protect the health and safety of Members, staff and visitors. The following outlines the limitations:
Capitol Visitor Center
The Capitol Visitor Center will be closed to all tours, including Member and staff-led tours.
Capitol
The Capitol will only be open to Members, staff and official business visitors. Offices expecting official business visitors will be required to greet those visitors at the South Door Appointment Desk and escort them to and from the meeting.
The Capitol will be closed to all tours, including Member and staff-led tours.
House Office Buildings
The House Office Buildings will only be open to Members, staff and official business visitors.
It is requested that at the conclusion of the meeting, staff escort the visitors from the buildings.
IMPORTANT DISTINCTION:
The Capitol and House of Representatives are not closing, rather it is under a modified operating status. Official business will continue to be conducted.