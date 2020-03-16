Recent travelers to Colorado or on cruises warned of possible Covid-19 exposure

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has received notification that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is asking residents who recently traveled to Colorado or on a cruise to be diligent about social distancing and to follow the recommendations for self-quarantine if they were in specific Colorado counties or on cruise ships as listed below.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment alerted other local health departments following an extensive spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in mountain resort communities. Local residents who visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, and Gunnison counties in the past week should self-quarantine for 14 days whether or not they are experiencing symptoms. Currently, there is concern regarding sustained community transmission of COVID-19 in these areas due to a number of positive cases and many tests pending.

Additionally, the CDC has been notified of multiple cruise ships with COVID-19-positive travelers diagnosed by state and local health departments—all after the travelers disembarked the ship.

Azamara Quest : voyage departing 2/10/20 and any subsequent voyages Royal Caribbean Majesty of the Seas : voyage departing 2/29/20 and any subsequent voyages MSC Meraviglia : voyage departing 3/1/20 and any subsequent voyages Norwegian Bliss : voyage departing 3/1/20 and any subsequent voyages Costa Luminosa : voyage departing 3/5/20 and any subsequent voyages Celebrity Summit : voyage departing 3/7/20 and any subsequent voyages



Medical Director, Dr. Josh Meyerson remarked that, “As community transmission increases, it’s important to have situational awareness, especially if you have traveled recently.”

If you were in these counties in Colorado or on one of the cruise ships, please self-quarantine for 14 days. You should also monitor for symptoms like cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose or a fever. If you become ill, please contact your healthcare provider for direction or seek emergent care as usual for severe symptoms. For more information, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV, utilize the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) statewide hotline for COVID-19, open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1-888-535-6136 or call the Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s Public Health Information Line at 1-800-386-5959.