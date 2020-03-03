Recent Boyne area obituaries

Gino A. Longo was born February 12, 1940 in Detroit Michigan, but his roots went …

Gino A. Longo was born February 12, 1940 in Detroit Michigan, but his roots went much deeper than that, across an ocean to a small village in the Dolomite Mountains of northern Italy.Gino passed away peacefully February 18 in his home surrounded by loving family members.He spent his early years in a place he called “the old neighborhood”, meaning Oakwood, a community of Italian immigrants in Detroit.Gino kept himself busy with his many interests, from motorcycles to flying his own plane, Gino did everything in his own unique style.While in Detroit he started his own construction business with his good friend Bill Bernardara, he started a restaurant with his good friend Tony Cannarsa, “Giovanni’s” which is still open to this day, owned by Tony’s sister Fran.His interest in skiing brought about his move to Boyne City.Gino was a highly respected master stone and brick mason, his beautiful fireplaces can be seen all over Northern Michigan.If that was not enough, he also owned and operated with his partner Maurizio Bacciocchi a little bar named “The Sportsman” along with Lena’s Wine Cellar and Little Lena’s Pub and Café.One thing about Gino, he never met a stranger, his personality made all who met him a friend.He loved to travel, to study history and to mow his lawn in precise diagonal lines.It was in Boyne that he met and married the love of his life Kathy.Together for only twenty-nine short years, they had an awesome ride.Gino is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, his children Gina (Steve Jenner), Giovanni, Amanda (Chad James), Max (Nicole Quick), grandchildren Phillip, Sara (Brian Schreck) Porter, Weston, and Joshua, great grandchildren Anna and Clara, his brother Rudolfo, and his dog Louis Dale.He was preceded in death by his parents his son Gino, and nephew Rudy.A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at St. Matthews Church in Boyne City with a gathering of family and friends being held from 10:00 AM until the time of service.A luncheon will be held following the service at the Odawa Casino Hotel in Petoskey.

Walter Martin Ward passed from this life on February 20th with his family at his side.

Walter was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on May 21, 1938 to Charles and Ava (Strohpaul) Ward.

The Ward family moved to Boyne City, Michigan in 1954, his father joining Jim Mathews in their business known as “Jim and Charlies” Auto Service.

Walter began his Freshman year at Boyne City Public Schools until 1957.

On July 4th, 1957 he married Ann Louise (Spencer) and they had two sons, Martin in 1958 and Todd in 1963.

Walter loved the outdoors, he learned how to fly an airplane, ski, sail and because of this, Walt had a long career in the outdoor sporting industry.

He worked as a ski instructor at Boyne Mountain, Nubs Nob, Otsego Ski Club.

He also loved to sail, and this led him to work for the Irish Boat Shop in Charlevoix.

Walt retired in 2000 after working several years as Regional Sales Rep. for several national outdoor sporting equipment manufactures.

Walter is survived by his wife Ann, his son’s Martin and Todd, two sisters, Judy Gerrie and Janet Gardner (Gary Leist) and one brother Charles Dennis Ward (Norvieta), Sisters in law Mary Karl (Paul), Betty Spencer, Brothers-in -law Robert Spencer, Harley (Dan) Hall. Also, many nieces and nephews.

Walt was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, sisters Reta Vanderlaan of Grand Rapids, and Lucinda Hall of Boyne City, Brother-in-law Jack Gerrie, Mother in law and Father in law Frank and Peg Spencer.

Memorial for Walter will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Matthews Catholic Church at 11:00am.

Reverend David Behling will be officiating. Luncheon will be held directly following the service at the church.