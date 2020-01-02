Randall Brunmeier, 56

Randall James “Randy” Brunmeier, 56 of Boyne Falls, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Randy is survived by his wife Laura, daughters Amanda and Tiffany, son Blake, his mother Janet (Pearson) Brunmeier, sisters Cindy (Randy) Swellnis and Shari (Jason) McKinney, brother Tim, granddaughter Skylar and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald.

Randy grew up in Mount Clemens, and relocated with his wife and son to northern Michigan ten years ago to enjoy the great outdoors and get away from city life.

He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, cooking and doing DIY projects.

A memorial visitation was held Thursday Dec. 5 at Stackus Funeral Home in Boyne City.

Family and friends wishing to share a thought or memory are encouraged to do so online at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.