Public welcome at Daggett Kayak event

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 163

Kayak for a Cause on Walloon Lake, Camp Daggett’s annual fundraiser for its Adventure Center, …

Kayak for a Cause on Walloon Lake, Camp Daggett’s annual fundraiser for its Adventure Center, is still scheduled for July 18.

The one-day event will offer two routes for participants, and both routes will observe appropriate social distancing and safety protocols.

The proceeds from this event will support CDAC programming for youth.

To learn more about the routes, visit www.campdaggett.org.

There are several ways to support this event.

The Outfitter of Harbor Springs has donated an Old Town Loon 126 Kayak valued at $1,000.00 as part of Kayak for a Cause on Walloon Lake 2020.

Raffle tickets are one for $10.00 or three for $25.00. Proceeds from this raffle are part of the 12th Annual Kayak for a Cause on Walloon Lake, July 18, 2020, to support the Camp Daggett Adventure Center (CDAC) programs.

The latest Old Town Loon kayak features the ACS2 seat, creating the most advanced and best-fitting cockpit available.

It also includes a removable work deck, supplying space for customization, cameras, gear and water; dry storage, and a USB port to keep your gadgets charged, even after spending hours on the water.

To get tickets or more information, contact Karen Marietti or Grace Ketchum at Camp Daggett, karen.marietti@campdaggett.org or grace.ketchum@campdaggett.org or go online.

See the “Help the Team Tab” under Kayak for a Cause in the dropdown Events menu.

The raffle will take place on July 18, 2020, Raffle No. R56225. Winner will be contacted the next day by phone or email.

There are also commemorative dock flags for purchase. To purchase either raffle tickets or dock flags, or simply make a donation to support a kayaker, go to www.campdaggett.org/team-kayak-cause/.

For more information go to the Camp Daggett Website: www.campdaggett.org/annual-cause-walloon/