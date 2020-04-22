Public COVID-19 testing in Petoskey, Gaylord

McLaren Northern Michigan is offering COVID testing for community members who have a lab order from their primary care provider or specialist.

This is not a walk-in service.

The lab order will be received by one of the following locations and they will call the patient to schedule a testing time.

The testing locations are:

McLaren Gaylord Family Practice

1320 E. M32

Gaylord, MI 49735

Fax: 989-705-8323

Phone: 989-731-5092

McLaren Mitchell Park Family Medicine

2390 Mitchell Park

Petoskey, MI 49770

Fax: 231-487-7188

Phone: 231-487-5060

Hours of Operation for both locations: Monday- Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Any patient being tested for COVID-19 must be in one of the “Priorities for Testing Patients with suspected COVID-19 Infection” categories as described by DHHS. COVID-19 Symptoms include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of Breath, Conjunctivitis (red eyes), Loss of smell/taste, GI symptoms (diarrhea, vomiting, nausea).