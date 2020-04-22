Public COVID-19 testing in Petoskey, Gaylord

April 22, 2020
Boyne City Gazette
McLaren Northern Michigan is offering COVID testing for community members who have a lab order from their primary care provider or specialist.

This is not a walk-in service.

The lab order will be received by one of the following locations and they will call the patient to schedule a testing time.

The testing locations are:

McLaren Gaylord Family Practice                                          
1320 E. M32                                                         
Gaylord, MI 49735                                                    
Fax: 989-705-8323                                                
Phone: 989-731-5092                                                
McLaren Mitchell Park Family Medicine 
2390 Mitchell Park
Petoskey, MI 49770
Fax: 231-487-7188
Phone: 231-487-5060
Hours of Operation for both locations: Monday- Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Any patient being tested for COVID-19 must be in one of the “Priorities for Testing Patients with suspected COVID-19 Infection” categories as described by DHHS. COVID-19 Symptoms include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of Breath, Conjunctivitis (red eyes), Loss of smell/taste, GI symptoms (diarrhea, vomiting, nausea).
