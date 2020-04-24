Preparing manufacturers to restart MI economy

Nearly 200 Michigan manufacturers yesterday got a comprehensive update on starting Michigan’s economy from former Lt. Governor Brian Calley.

Calley, the President of the Small Business Association of Michigan, was featured on a video call from the Michigan Manufacturing and Technology Association (MMTA).

The MMTA was founded to champion, serve, and advocate for Michigan’s small manufacturers. More importantly, it provides services that drive solutions that will make manufacturing in Michigan the most competitive and prosperous in the nation.

The facilitated conversation focused on the following key areas:

Recommendations from state leaders to restart Michigan

What restarting means for manufacturers

Unique opportunities and challenges for manufacturers

How manufacturers can prepare to reopen

Available COVID-19 resources for manufacturers

The event took place on Thursday April 23 from 10-11 a.m.

The manufacturing industry employs 15% of the workforce in Michigan, the second highest industry just below healthcare and social assistance, which employs 16% of the workforce. Small manufacturers employ nearly half of all the manufacturing jobs in Michigan.

“It’s essential that our state’s small manufacturers are prepared for the changes that lie ahead. MMTA will be there to help navigate the changes. This virtual conversation gave us the platform to share relevant, timely, and valuable information with our manufacturers,” said Jennifer Deamud, Executive Director of MMTA. “Brian Calley has one of the sharpest minds on policy, and issues impacting business,” she added.

SBAM President and former Michigan Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley stated, “Restarting Michigan will be critical to our economic and public health recovery. We know that when we resume economic activities, the workplace will look and operate differently. It is important that we engage now so that we are prepared to safely stage that comeback,” commented Brian Calley, President of the Small Business Association of Michigan. “SBAM’s partnership with MMTA provides manufacturers with relevant resources to support them now and in the future.”

To watch the video of the conversation, visit https://www.mimfgmatters.org/restarting-michigan

