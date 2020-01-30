Pot stores coming to Northern MI

Lume Cannabis Company recently announced its store in Honor will become Benzie County’s first adult-use …

Lume Cannabis Company recently announced its store in Honor will become Benzie County’s first adult-use marijuana retail location.

Lume is preparing to open additional stores in Adrian, Petoskey, Negaunee, Walled Lake, and Mackinaw City by April 2020.

“We are extremely excited to announce the launch of adult-use sales at Lume’s Honor store on Friday, Jan. 31,” said Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume. “At Lume, our mission is to provide safe, high-quality cannabis products to patients and consumers across Michigan. The response to Lume’s products statewide has been incredibly positive and launching recreational sales in Honor allows us to provide our superior products to even more consumers across Northwest lower Michigan.”

Lume’s Honor store, located at 9899 Honor Highway, will begin offering its high-quality cannabis products for recreational customers on Friday, Jan. 31.

Lume offers a huge variety of high-quality flower, pre-rolls, edibles and concentrates to meet the unique needs of any cannabis consumer. For a full product listing and pricing, visit www.lume.com.

“We take pride in providing a retail experience that makes it easy for anyone who enters our store, no matter their experience with cannabis, to find the best product to meet their needs,” Hellyar said. “Our goal is to ensure every customer has an amazing experience every time they come in.”

The Honor location is Lume’s second store to offer adult-use sales; the other, Lit Provisioning Centers in Evart, launched recreational sales in early December 2019.

“At Lume, we strive to be the best operator and most trusted source on all things cannabis in the state,” Hellyar said. “We have an amazing brand, team and product so we look forward to introducing customers in Benzie County and beyond to the quality and variety that Lume customers appreciate.”

Lume Honor will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.

Throughout the day, there will be warming tents with free food from Jim’s Joint BBQ and coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts from Ursa Major Coffee for people waiting in line. Gift bags will be given to the first 100 adult-use customers.

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

Free shuttle service will be provided throughout the day from an off-site parking lot located at 9564 Honor Highway.

Lume Cannabis Company is a privately held vertically integrated cannabis company with deep Michigan roots, committed to producing high-quality cannabis products for medical patients and recreational consumers to enjoy.

Lume operates Lit Provisioning Centers in Evart and Lume stores in Owosso, Honor and Kalamazoo and will have 11 stores open by April 2020, 20 stores by the end of 2020 and 100 stores across the state by the end of 2024.

Our Evart cultivation, which is currently 50,000 square feet, will be expanded to 150,000 square feet by the end of 2020 and 450,000 square feet by the end of 2024. This will make Lume Cannabis Company the leading single-state cannabis operator in the United States.

To learn more, visit www.lume.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/lumecanna.