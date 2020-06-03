Possible COVID-19 exposure areas

Health Department of Northwest Michigan wants to make the public aware of locations that may have allowed low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Occasionally during contact tracing, health officials are unable to identify all potential close contacts and therefore share information about potential exposure at a public location.

In this instance, an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the following public locations while contagious on May 29:

• Odawa Casino, Petoskey between 2-5 p.m.

• Pine Squirrel Bar and Grill, Gaylord between 5-7 p.m.

• Paul’s Pub, Gaylord between 7-9 p.m.

Individuals that were present at the above locations should self-monitor for 14 days from the date of potential exposure.

Self-Monitoring includes:

• Monitoring for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 which include fever, cough, shortness of breath but also may include other symptoms such as fatigue, loss of taste and smell, and diarrhea.

If you are self-monitoring and develop symptoms, you should call your primary care physician first for testing.

If you do not have a primary care physician, please call the Health Department of Northwest Michigan at 1-800-432-4121.

Under Governor Whitmer’s latest executive orders, some businesses in our region have been able to re-open their doors to the public given compliance with strict health and safety precautions.

The actions we must all take in complying with the executive orders have powerful and impactful results in controlling the spread of this disease.

Even though we are less restricted now than we have been in weeks, it is important that each of us approach this with care.

If you are sick, stay home.

If you choose to visit our local businesses be aware that some people who test positive for COVID-19 have no symptoms, so we need to continue following masking, handwashing, and social distancing guidelines.

Lisa Peacock, Health Officer, shares, “we understand this is an exciting time to return to public spaces as the weather gets warmer. However, this situation is a reminder that we must continue to be vigilant and focus on what each of us can do to protect ourselves and those around us. The success we have seen in northern Michigan is the result of all of us working together to do the right thing. By each of us doing our part, we are staying safe to stay open!”

Any individual with mild symptoms of COVID-19 can and should get tested.

Testing is also available for anyone who feels they need a test for other reasons.

Please contact your primary care physician or call 1-800-432-4121 to request a test.

If you need support during this time, call 211 for information regarding local resources.