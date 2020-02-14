Plan will help local college students graduate

North Central Michigan College is implementing a series of new initiatives, each focused on students’ degree-completion. Accelerated …

North Central Michigan College is implementing a series of new initiatives, each focused on students’ degree-completion.

Accelerated 7-week courses

North Central will offer 7-week accelerated courses beginning with the Summer 2020 semester, allowing students to complete courses in less than half the time. Summer semester will be comprised of four separate terms: a standard, 15-week term, an 8-week term and two 7-week terms. Students will have the flexibility to enroll in any or all of the terms depending on their schedule.

“This format will be beneficial for our students who are working and need the flexibility of choosing either an earlier or later start date,” said Joseph Balinski, North Central’s registrar. “Giving students more options allows them to better balance their other commitments, and shorter terms are great for students who want to remain on track—or better yet, ahead of schedule—during their educational journey.”

The change to accelerated semesters also necessitates a change to the add/drop period. Students will have one week to add and drop courses, a departure from the two-week drop period during prior semesters. Courses dropped during this one-week period will be eligible for a 90% refund, Balinski said.

“Students will need to pay close attention to semester start and end dates as well as the refund deadlines,” he said. “Our advisors are always happy to answer any questions, and we’ll work hand-in-hand with students to ensure that registration is seamless.”

Both the summer and fall course schedules are available on the college’s website, www.ncmich.edu, beginning February 17, and registration for courses opens on March 11.

Multiple Scholarship Application Cycles

North Central will switch from one yearlong scholarship application cycle to three application cycles effective February 2020.

The first application cycle runs February 1 – April 15 for scholarships to be awarded for the Fall 2020 and Winter 2021 semesters. Round two opens July 1 and runs through August 31 for scholarships to be awarded for the Fall 2020 semester. Round three runs October 1 – November 30 for scholarships to be awarded for the Winter 2021 semester.

“The change from one to three application cycles will allow us to distribute scholarship funds more equitably throughout the year,” said Virginia Panoff, director of Financial Aid. “Students who decide late in the summer to attend North Central beginning in the fall will not be at a disadvantage relative to students who applied for scholarships earlier in the year.”

Students who apply but are not awarded a scholarship must reapply during the next application cycle to be considered.

A list of available scholarships and eligibility criteria is available on North Central’s website.

Academic Forgiveness

A new policy approved in January is written for previous North Central students who want to return to college but need a fresh start.

Academic Forgiveness allows students to return to North Central with better academic standing by removing the effect of up to 12 semester hours from a cumulative grade-point average.

“As long as those classes are not required in your degree program, we won’t hold them against you,” said Renee DeYoung, vice president of Student Affairs. “We want to see students return to North Central and succeed academically, and this is another potential barrier we can remove.”

The Academic Forgiveness policy, including requirements for eligibility, is available on North Central’s website.

