Petoskey Home, Outdoor Living Show postponed

“To ensure the safety of our students, employees and guests, and to comply with the recommendations set by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a March 11 press conference regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) containment, we are canceling or postponing on-campus events that meet or approach the governor’s 100-person threshold for large gatherings,” said Dr. David Roland Finley, president of North Central Michigan College.

The member and vendor breakfast scheduled for March 13 at 9 am at the college has also been postponed to a future date.

More information on this event can be found at www.homeshowupnorth.com.

