Peters talks MI security priorities

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, met with Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf to discuss Michigan’s top homeland security needs. Peters released the following statement on the meeting:

“As Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Committee, I’m working to keep communities in Michigan and across the country safe and secure. Today, I met with Acting Secretary Wolf to discuss how we can work together to strengthen our national security and address some of the most pressing threats to our homeland.

“I pressed Secretary Wolf to ensure we’re doing all we can to prevent a widespread Coronavirus outbreak in the United States. The Department of Homeland Security is responsible for assisting with critical health screenings to help prevent the spread of this virus, and we must ensure that their personnel are prepared and effectively equipped to carry out their responsibilities.

“I also stressed the importance of secure and efficient trade and travel across Michigan’s international borders. I urged the Acting Secretary to commit to fully staffing two of our nation’s busiest border crossings, including the Blue Water Bridge and forthcoming Gordie Howe Bridge customs plazas – to facilitate the secure movement of trade and prevent illegal drugs from entering our country. We also discussed how the Department can better address intrusive secondary travel screenings that many of my constituents in Michigan have experienced when flying.

“Finally, I called on Acting Secretary Wolf to work with me to resolve the Department’s inconsistent policy for cargo screening standards at American ports. These inconsistencies have drastically reduced service at Michigan’s Port of Monroe – which undermines Michigan’s economic competitiveness.”

