Peters, Stabenow on N. MI airport funding

U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) have announced that the Department of Transportation (DOT) will be awarding $1,921,000 to the Cherry Capital Airport and $263,156 to the Pellston Regional Airport of Emmet County. This Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant is supplemented by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act — which Peters and Stabenow helped enact — to support airports affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will go towards infrastructure improvements including the rehabilitation of the terminal building at the Cherry Capital Airport and the reconstruction of the airplane apron at the Pellston Regional Airport.

“Ensuring safe and reliable air travel continues in Northern Michigan will enable our communities to remain connected to markets and destinations during this pandemic,” said Senator Peters. “I’m pleased to announce this grant, which will strengthen transportation infrastructure in our state and improve travel safety for Michiganders.”

“Cherry Capital Airport and Pellston Regional Airport play critical roles in economic development and tourism in Northern Michigan,” said Senator Stabenow. “When we invest in Michigan’s airports, we invest in safe and efficient travel.”

“We’re grateful for both Senator Peters’ and Senator Stabenow’s continued support of Cherry Capital Airport and these capital projects,” said Kevin Klein, Cherry Capital Airport Director. “This grant provides a new jet bridge and is an important step in air service development in Northern Lower Michigan.”

“Emmet County and the Pellston Regional Airport wish to express our gratitude to Senators Peters and Stabenow for their efforts in helping to secure this much needed funding,” said Kelley Atkins, Pellston Regional Airport Director. “We look forward to working together in continuing to strengthen and support not just Pellston but all Michigan airports.”

The FAA grants are administered through Fiscal Year 2020 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) annual and supplemental awards. Funds provided through the CARES Act serve as the local match for the infrastructure grants. Michigan will receive over $5.4 million in grant funding to help ensure critical safety and capacity projects continue without financial disruption.