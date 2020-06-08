Penny Lou Petrusky (nee) Price July 11, 1954 – April 15, 2020

Penny Lou, forever engaging, positive, loyal, inquisitive, and real, has left us.

Penny Lou, forever engaging, positive, loyal, inquisitive, and real, has left us.

She was the daughter to Lucille and Harold Price, granddaughter to Gladys and Lenwood Price, Irvin and Mabel Bradley, great-granddaughter to Minnie Billing, and on, all of Boyne City.

They were all accessible and Penny established strong bonds with each.

She contributed to and benefited from their collective strength and wisdom.

Penny grew up during tough economic times which helped shape her true character.

Growing up, she chose to bike, hike, swim, skate, ski, hula hoop, and jump rope.

She shoveled too much snow and found too few morels.

Her first attempt at making her own money was at the age of eight.

She would select unusual rocks, decorate with color and glitter, load them into her little wagon, and canvas the neighborhood door to door.

She felt success with her sales, but also learned to accept rejection and yet still persist, absolute life lessons.

Penny Lou picked cherries, waitressed, and cleaned Walloon Lake cottages with her mom and Helen Anzell.

She managed and was responsible for closing a Boyne Falls gas station at 10 p.m. She was not yet sixteen years old.

Penny held other positions and closed her work with 25 years given to Swagelok Co. of Ohio.

In her youth, Penny had many friends in the area.

One was a close neighbor, Linda Carson-Goethels, who embarked on an adventure with Penny travelling to Jamaica.

The two arrived in Negril without lodging.

They were able to secure a crude beach cabin for their stay which they enjoyed immensely.

Penny saw close-up how tough Jamaican life was but was taken with how kind, resourceful, and supportive of family they were!

Liking warm weather and the ocean, Penny moved to Daytona Beach and found work at the famous Wrek Bar.

While in Florida she met husband Mark who was then studying at a technical school.

The couple decided to move to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and marry.

A son, Ryan, was born and became Penny’s main focus.

She guided and assisted him travelling, volunteering, and working needed positions in school and sports.

She was proud of Ryan’s accomplishments and was attending events supporting her grandsons to her end.

Penny was true to the idiom, “live each day like it’s your last.”

She enjoyed planning and attending parties, especially Euchre, shopping, going on trips with her girlfriends, and family, keeping an immaculate home with seasonal and holiday themes utilized.

She was the one calling people together for photos saying, “someday you’ll be glad we did.”

Penny Lou treasured sitting in the sun reading a book, preferably on her beloved Lake Charlevoix.

She’s gone too soon, but left her print forever.

Penny is survived by Mark, her husband of 42 years, son Ryan (Allison), grandchildren Lance and Reed, brothers Hal, Brad (Barbara), Brian (Pam), and loved and loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held later.

Her wish is for St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

