Paul H. Crest, 82, charged with open murder

Crest appeared via polycom from the Charlevoix County Jail.

The charges relate to shootings which occurred in Bay Township on Sunday, March 15.

The murder and assault with intent to murder charges both carry a possible maximum penalty of life in prison.

Crest, through his court appointed attorney Christopher Turkelson, stood mute and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf to all four charges.

Turkelson indicated that he would be requesting psychological evaluations on Crest regarding his competency to stand trial and criminal responsibility.

Judge Angela Lasher scheduled a probable cause conference in the matter for Tuesday, April 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Lasher granted the request of Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof that Crest be held without bond at this time, due to the severity of the charges against him.