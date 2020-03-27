Partnership provides Michigan potatoes during COVID-19

A partnership between Michigan Potatoes and the Food Bank Council of Michigan means more immune-boosting produce for the state’s hungry children, families and seniors during a time of increased need.

Michigan Potatoes has contributed $5,000 to the Food Bank Council of Michigan to distribute to its food bank network. These funds will provide potatoes at a time when they are more difficult to find at a local grocery. Potatoes are a key produce item for the state’s regional food banks with over 4 million pounds of potatoes purchased in 2019.

The partnership between the Food Bank Council and Michigan Potatoes has always been important, but it is critical during the COVID-19 crisis in order to meet the increased demand for food.

“During this unprecedented and unsettling time, it is of utmost importance that we continue to keep all of the residents of Michigan in our thoughts and prayers and to act in a way that displays compassion and caring for one another,” said Kelly Turner of Michigan Potatoes. “The potato farmers of Michigan are dedicated to providing a healthy, safe, abundant supply of potatoes to Michiganders and those beyond our state borders. Supporting the Food Bank Council and what it does for Michigan residents who need us most is just one small way that Michigan Potatoes can show its commitment to the people of Michigan.”

The Michigan Potato Industry Commission, or Michigan Potatoes, was formed in 1970 as the state’s potato research, promotion and education organization.

“Our food banks are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, distributing food to an increasing number of hungry Michiganders,” said Dr. Phil Knight, executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan. “Michigan Potatoes and their hard-working potato farmers continue to step forward when the need is greatest. They, too, understand that together we can do great things.”