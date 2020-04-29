Over 4,600 redistricting commission applicants

More than 4600 Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission applications processed

Public comment period results available online

The Michigan Department of State has now processed 4,637 notarized applications for the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, surpassing California’s numbers when it first launched a similar commission in 2010.

An updated applicant profile can be found at RedistrictingMichigan.org.

“Voters said loud and clear in 2018 that they wanted to put this aspect of our democracy back in the hands of the people,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “That we’ve continued to receive and process such a high volume of applications, even during a public health crisis, is a testament to how committed people in our state are to this opportunity.”

In addition to posting the latest applicant figures, results from the public comment period on the applicant selection process are now posted on the website. The period, which ran from February 26 to March 27 of this year, allowed those interested to ask detailed questions on the random selection methodology that will be used to select the 200 semifinalists for the commission following the June 1 application deadline. The list of comments received as well as answers to frequently asked questions during the period are both available.

“The variety and intricacy of questions we’ve received about how this process works and what the commission will look like are reminders that Michiganders continue to be fully engaged in every step of this process,” said Secretary Benson. “With little more than a month before the application window ends, people are still very excited about this chance to shape the future and be part of Michigan history.”

Applications will be accepted until June 1, 2020. They can be completed and notarized electronically. More information is at RedistrictingMichigan.org.