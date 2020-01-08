Over 30 years of Tae Kwon Do

Years of work paid off for local Tae Kwon Do Instructor Anne Baic as she finished out 2019 with a promotion to Sixth Degree Black Belt.

Tae Kwon Do is a Korean martial art which has gained popularity in the United States over the past several decades, and Baic has made it a part of her life for over 30 years.

The journey to this recent test, as it turns out, took over six years.

“The ATA (American Tae Kwon Do Academy) is pretty strict about time,” said Baic. “Since my fifth-degree test in December 2013 … I’ve logged 603 teaching hours in Boyne City, 462 advanced hours, 70 general class hours, and about 50 other hours.”

Baic cites an average of 10 to 12 hours per week as key in her successes.

“An ATA black belt test is a big commitment,” she said.

Despite that, Baic finds much of her joy in teaching others through classes she has held in Boyne City since 1998.

“There are kids who sit on the bench in basketball or are picked last for the teams at school, but that doesn’t apply in martial arts because everyone plays all the time,” said Baic.

She added, “It’s an individual team—it’s all inclusive.”

While inclusive, there are more benefits that come with martial arts.

“It’s not just self-discipline they learn, it’s self-confidence, too,” said Baic. “The kids stand a little taller, raise their eyes a little more, and face life a little more.”

She added, “It’s great to see.”

Baic described her goal as building a better person tomorrow than what you are today and considers martial arts to be a tool to foster that process.

Classes are held at Concord Academy Boyne every Monday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and are open to children six and up as well as adults. There is also a kids class on Tuesdays from 4-5 p.m.

“I’m happy to train people with no experience and even advanced black belts—everyone is welcome,” said Baic.