Orders extended on Places of Public Accommodation, Weight Restrictions, Admin Hearings by Video

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed Executive Orders 2020-43, 2020-44 and 2020-45, which extend three Executive Orders signed last month. The Executive Orders:

Confirm that various places of public accommodation remain closed to the public for the time being and that restaurants must continue to limit service to carry-out and delivery orders;

Maintain relief from weight and other delivery-related restrictions for vehicles carrying essential supplies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; and

Continue to allow certain state administrative hearings to be held by video conference or phone in place of in-person hearings.

“By extending these Executive Orders, we ensure that our state continues to do all it can to suppress the spread of COVID-19 by limiting in-person interactions and services as much as possible right now, while also ensuring that vital goods and supplies get to the people who need them most as quickly and safely as possible. The orders also ensure that certain agencies and commissions can continue their important work remotely during the continuing crisis,” Governor Whitmer said. “By working together and doing our part, we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of all Michiganders.”

To match the duration of the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, Executive Order 2020-43 extends until April 30 the restrictions that are already in place regarding public access to restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters, casinos, and other places of public accommodation.

Executive Order 2020-44 extends until May 11 the suspension of all state and local seasonal load restrictions, as well as other restrictions on the timing and loading of deliveries, for deliveries that meet immediate needs for medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, as well as other critical supplies, equipment, and personnel.

Executive Order 2020-45 continues to permit until May 11 the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, Unemployment Insurance Agency, and other administrative hearings to be held by video conference or phone in place of in-person hearings. The order also temporarily allows e-signatures in place of written signatures on related documents.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

