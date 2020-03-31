Order suspends April 1 gasoline vapor pressure reduction

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-31, suspending the April 1 requirement for lower vapor pressure gasoline. The order takes effect immediately and expires on April 30, 2020.

To ensure the health and safety of the public, gasoline supplies must remain available to support essential functions during the COVID-19 pandemic. This public health emergency has caused an unexpected oversupply of higher volatility gasoline, which is occupying bulk fuel storage systems and preventing many distributors from shifting their supplies to lower volatility gasoline that meets vapor pressure requirements for sale in Michigan beginning April 1, 2020.

Stocks of winter-blend gasoline, which is sold in Michigan prior to April 1, are ample and available to supplement the undersupply of April-compliant gasoline stocks during this emergency.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, as part of its duties under Michigan’s Motor Fuel Quality Act, Public Act 44 of 1984, is charged with enforcing ozone protection measures in addition to assuring the quality of the gasoline being dispensed in the state.

Anyone who suspects problems at the pump is encouraged to call MDARD’s 24-hour hotline for reporting complaints, 1-800-MDA-FUEL (1-800-632-3835). For additional information on MDARD’s Weights and Measures Program, please visit www.michigan.gov/wminfo.

For more information on gas pricing, visit the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Petroleum Price Information website or www.michigan.gov/gasolinecorner.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

To view executive order 2020-31, click the link below: