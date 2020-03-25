Order allows employment, administrative hearings by video

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-23, which temporarily allows the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, …

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-23, which temporarily allows the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, Unemployment Insurance Agency, and other administrative hearings to be held by video conference or phone in place of in-person hearings.

The order also temporarily allows e-signatures in place of written signatures on related documents.