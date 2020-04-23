OPINION: #OperationGridlock organizers left vehicles, ignored PPE and social distancing

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 68

According to Progress Michigan, despite a number of media reports saying #OperationGridlock organizers didn’t want …

According to Progress Michigan, despite a number of media reports saying #OperationGridlock organizers didn’t want people leaving their cars and allegedly chided those who did so, a number of videos show event organizers, including State Rep. Matt Maddock and Meshawn Maddock of the Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Trump Republicans, wearing no PPE, walking around the Capitol area, and talking to people at the protest.

“The Michigan Conservative Coalition and their network of right-wing fringe organizations are trying to deflect the negative attention they’ve received because of the irresponsible political stunt they pulled to attack Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and lift up Donald Trump,” said Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan. “The fact of the matter is they’re lying to people. Key event organizers were out of their cars, not wearing PPE and speaking with event goers.”

The videos were posted by Michigan Conservative Coalition members and compiled by Progress Michigan.

In the videos, Meshawn and Matt Maddock interact with people who are out of their cars and make no effort to urge them to return to their vehicles.