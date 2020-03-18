Online resources, learning expanded during covid-19

During unprecedented disruptions to daily life due to the novel coronavirus global pandemic, Michigan State University Extension remains committed to serving Michigan residents. MSU Extension has created a suite of online resources and programming, available on demand through its new Remote Learning and Resources online space. For traditional in-person programming affected by social distancing recommendations, MSU Extension is modifying and transitioning this programming to a digital space.
“Our educational teams are quickly ramping up their ability to offer virtual programming so we can continue to ensure individuals, families, farmers, business owners and communities get the information they need when they need it,” said Jeff Dwyer, director of MSU Extension.
As the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic evolves, MSU Extension will continue to add and curate digital resources to support individuals, businesses, communities and families in these challenging times.