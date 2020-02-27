Officer recognized for service

Trooper Michael Harger of the Houghton Lake Post was recognized in a ceremony in Lansing …
Trooper Michael Harger of the Houghton Lake Post was recognized in a ceremony in Lansing for his 30 years of service in the Michigan State Police.
Trooper Harger joined the Michigan State Police on January 21, 1990 and graduated from the 107th Trooper Recruit School. He is currently assigned to the Houghton Lake Post. We would like to thank Trooper Harger for three decades of service to the people of the State of Michigan and for his continued service at the Houghton Lake Post.