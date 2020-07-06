NOW HIRING: The Brook seeks cook, caregivers

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 144

The Brook of BOYNE CITY is looking for a COOK at our independent and assisted living community. Cooking experience for larger groups is a must!

If you would like to make a difference in the lives of our residents, we would like to meet you! You may apply online at BrookRetirement.com or fax resume to: 989-745-6505. EOE

Paid Time off

Health Insurance Plan.

$13 per hour

Holiday Compensation

The Brook of BOYNE CITY offers quality living for seniors and a quality work environment for CAREGIVERS. We are looking for people who WANT TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE. Our team is #1 and you could be a part of our success!

All Shifts available!

Experience is preferred but excellent training program for those just starting out.

Paid time off

Health Insurance Plan

$13-$14 per hour.

Holiday Compensation

You may apply online at BrookRetirement.com or fax resume to: 989-745-6505. EOE