NOW HIRING: The Brook seeks cook, caregivers

The Brook of BOYNE CITY is looking for a COOK at our independent and assisted living community. Cooking experience for larger groups is a must!
If you would like to make a difference in the lives of our residents, we would like to meet you! You may apply online at BrookRetirement.com or fax resume to: 989-745-6505. EOE
The Brook of BOYNE CITY offers quality living for seniors and a quality work environment for CAREGIVERS. We are looking for people who WANT TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE. Our team is #1 and you could be a part of our success!
All Shifts available!
You may apply online at BrookRetirement.com or fax resume to: 989-745-6505. EOE