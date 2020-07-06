NOW HIRING: The Brook seeks cook, caregivers

July 6, 2020
Boyne City Gazette
144

The Brook of BOYNE CITY is looking for a COOK at our independent and assisted living community. Cooking experience for larger groups is a must!

If you would like to make a difference in the lives of our residents, we would like to meet you!  You may apply online at BrookRetirement.com or fax resume to: 989-745-6505. EOE

  • Paid Time off
  • Health Insurance Plan.
  • $13 per hour
  • Holiday Compensation

The Brook of BOYNE CITY offers quality living for seniors and a quality work environment for CAREGIVERS.  We are looking for people who WANT TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE. Our team is #1 and you could be a part of our success!

All Shifts available! 

  • Experience is preferred but excellent training program for those just starting out.
  • Paid time off
  • Health Insurance Plan
  • $13-$14 per hour.
  • Holiday Compensation

You may apply online at BrookRetirement.com or fax resume to: 989-745-6505. EOE

Share Tweet Pin It +1

Leave a Reply