NOW HIRING – Office manager

News

Notices Boyne City Gazette 147

NOW HIRING

OFFICE MANAGER

First Presbyterian Church of Harbor Springs is seeking an office manager. Key responsibilities …

NOW HIRING

OFFICE MANAGER

First Presbyterian Church of Harbor Springs is seeking an office manager. Key responsibilities include: distributing information, managing church databases and master calendar, scheduling room and building use, purchasing supplies and publishing church documents (bulletins, newsletter, etc.) An associate degree or prior office administration/secretarial work experience is required, as well as proficiency in Microsoft Office computer skills including desktop publishing and excellent communication and organizational skills. This is a 40-hour/week limited-time position (5-8 months), M-F from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Full job description can be found on the church Website: fpchs.org. Send a resume cover and letter to: First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 866, Harbor Springs, MI 49740 ATTN: Sue Blevins