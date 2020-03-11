NOW HIRING – Financial manager

News

Notices Boyne City Gazette 156

NOW HIRING

FINANCIAL MANAGER

First Presbyterian Church of Harbor Springs is seeking a financial manager. Key responsibilities …

NOW HIRING

FINANCIAL MANAGER

First Presbyterian Church of Harbor Springs is seeking a financial manager. Key responsibilities include: Maintenance and management of church financial records, transactions and reports, along with general accounting and participation in budget planning. A bachelors degree in accounting or finance is required along with knowledge of a church data base and fund accounting. This is a 20-30 hour week, limited time position (5 to 8 months), possibly leading to a permanent position. Full job description can be found on the church Website: fpchs.org(1). Send a resume cover and letter to: First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 868, Harbor Springs, MI 49740 ATTN: Sue Blevins