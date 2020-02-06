NOTICE: Water Power Project filing

NOTICE OF FILING
On January 30, 2020 Boyne USA, Inc., P.O. Box 19, Boyne Falls, MI …
On January 30, 2020 Boyne USA, Inc., P.O. Box 19, Boyne Falls, MI 49713 filed an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for a Subsequent License for a Minor Water Power Project, 5 Megawatts or Less, for the existing Boyne River Hydroelectric Project (FERC No. 3409), located on the Boyne River in Boyne Valley Township, Charlevoix County, Michigan, near Boyne Falls, Michigan.
The application is available for public inspection at the offices of Boyne Mountain Resort (contact Randall Sutton at 231-549-6076).
Any request for additional scientific studies must be filed with the Commission by March 30, 2020.
The Commission will issue subsequent notices soliciting public participation once the application is found acceptable for filing.