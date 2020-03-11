NOTICE: Taking bids on Heavy Duty Plow Truck

News

Boyne City Gazette

Sealed bids are now being accepted by the City of Boyne City for a Single Axle – Heavy Duty Plow Truck (Cab & Chassis).

Bids will be received in a clearly marked envelope labeled – “Single Axle – Heavy Duty Plow Truck (Cab & Chassis)”, until 1:00 P.M., local time, March 25, 2020 at the Boyne City – City Hall, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712 at which time they shall be publicly opened and read. The City of Boyne City reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any irregularities in their best interest.

Complete specifications are available at City Hall.

Cindy Grice

Boyne City Clerk/ Treasurer