NOTICE: Supply chain meeting open to public

Commission for Logistics and Supply Chain Collaboration
call-in public meeting notice
WHAT:
In accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and Executive Order 2020-15 declaring public bodies subject to the Open Meetings Act can use telephone or video conferencing technology to meet and conduct business, the Commission for Logistics and Supply Chain Collaboration (LSC) will be holding a meeting via a conference call. For current and up-to-date information regarding the coronavirus, visit http://www.Michigan.gov/Coronavirus or http://www.CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
WHO:
LSC commissioners
Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) staff
Interested public
WHEN:
Thursday, May 7, 2020
10 a.m.
CONFERENCE NUMBER:
Dial-in: 248-509-0316
Access code: 266 925 520#
CONTACT INFORMATION:
LSC@Michigan.gov
Accommodations can be made of persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, please contact Orlando T. Curry at least seven days prior to the event:
Orlando T. Curry
425 W. Ottawa St.
Lansing, MI 48909
Phone: 517-241-7462
Fax: 517-335-0945
TTY: 844-578-6563
CurryO@Michigan.gov
BACKGROUND:
The purpose of the LSC is to advise state agencies on initiatives to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of supply chain management for businesses. The 10-member commission represents private business, transportation, border operators, local economic development agencies, and higher education. The LSC was created by Public Act 76 of 2013 and is housed in the Michigan Strategic Fund. Members’ terms expire at the pleasure of the governor.