NOTICE: Ruth Wulff Trust

CLAIMS NOTICE

THE RUTH J. WULFF TRUST

TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

Your interest in the estate may be barred or affected by the following:

The decedent, RUTH J. WULFF, whose last known address was 615 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712, died April 24, 2020.

By Trust indenture dated the 28th day of June, 1997, as Amended, the decedent established the RUTH J. WULFF LIVING Trust.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the trust estate will be forever barred unless presented to the Successor Trustee, Barbara A. Wulff, 809 Grindstaff Road, Burnsville, NC 28714, or to the law office of Klevorn & Klevorn, 215 South Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712, within four months of the date of publication of this notice.

Notice is further given that the trust estate will be thereafter assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it.

THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2020

KEVIN G. KLEVORN (P35531)

KLEVORN & KLEVORN

Attorneys for the Trustee