NOTICE: Registration for May 5, 2020 election

Free

News

Notices Boyne City Gazette 121

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020 CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN TO …

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF CHARLEVOIX COUNTY:

*** In Accordance with Executive Orders issued by the Governor, the election on May 5, 2020, will be conducted with special voting and voter registration procedures.

Many public offices are closed or have limited access at this time. Before visiting an office, you should contact the office to see if it is open. Additionally, voting in this election will be primarily by mail, with limited in-person voting on Election Day***

You may verify your voter registration, register to vote online, or download a registration form that can be mailed to the Township Clerk by visiting Michigan.Gov/Vote. ***

Unregistered but eligible voters who wish to participate in the May election are strongly encouraged to register by mail or online by Monday, April 20. You may register online at: Michigan.gov/VoterRegistration

After Monday, April 20, 2020, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.497) with their City or Township Clerk.at the following times.

These times may change because of office closures related to public health and safety. Before visiting the office, please confirm office hours.

Bay Township Hall…………………………………………..05045 Boyne City Rd, Boyne City, MI 49712

Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sunday, May 3, 2020, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Boyne Valley Township Hall…………………………….2489 Railroad Street, Boyne Falls, MI 49713

Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Chandler Township Hall……………………………………07620 Chandler Hill Road, Boyne Falls, MI 49713

Special Hours Sunday, May 3, 2020, 12:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Charlevoix Township Hall………………………………….12491 Waller Rd, Charlevoix, MI 49720

Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Evangeline Township Hall………………………………….02746 Wildwood Harbor Rd, Boyne City, MI 49712

Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Eveline Township Hall……………………………………….08525 Ferry Rd, East Jordan, MI 49727

Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hayes Township Hall…………………………………………09195 Old US 31, Charlevoix, MI 49720

Special Hours Saturday and Sunday, May 2 & 3, 2020, 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Hudson Township………………………………………………4621 Woodin Road, Vanderbilt, MI 49795

Special Hours Saturday and Sunday, May 2 & 3, 2020, 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Marion Township…………….…………………………………01362 Matchett Rd, Charlevoix, MI 49720

Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 1:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Melrose Township Hall……………………………………..04289 M-75 N, Walloon Lake, MI 49796

Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Norwood Township…….…………………………………….19975 Center St, Charlevoix, MI 49720

Special Hours Sunday, May 3, 2020, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Peaine Township Hall…………………………………………36825 Kings Highway, Beaver Island, MI 49782

Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

James Township Hall……………………………………..37735 Michigan Ave, Beaver Island, MI 49782

Special Hours Saturday and Sunday, May 2 & 3, 2020, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

South Arm Township Hall……………………………………02811 South M-66, East Jordan, MI 49727

Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wilson Township Hall………………………………………….02530 Fall Park Rd, Boyne City, MI 49712

Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Boyne City Hall…………………………………………………..319 N. Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712

Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Charlevoix City Hall…………………………………………….210 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720

Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

East Jordan City Hall……………………………………………201 Main Street, East Jordan, MI 49727

Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Under the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-27, unregistered but eligible voters also have the option to register online or by mail between April 21 and Election Day by then emailing or mailing a copy of required residency verification documents to their clerk. The residency verification documents must be received by the local clerk before the registration process is complete.

Further, under Executive Order 2020-27, voting in this election will be primarily by mail. There will be one (1) location in the township where voters may receive and submit ballots in person on Election Day.

This election is for the purpose of voting on the following proposal (s):

CHARLEVOIX-EMMET INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT

SPECIAL EDUCATION MILLAGE RENEWAL

AND HEADLEE RESTORATION PROPOSAL

1.4958 MILLS FOR 4 YEARS

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, 8568 Mercer Boulevard, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720-1006, telephone: (231) 547-9947.

BOYNE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BOND

PROPOSAL FOR BUILDING AND SITE PURPOSES IN THE

AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $26,285,000

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Boyne City Public Schools, 321 S. Park Street, Boyne City, Michigan 49712-1527, telephone: (231) 439- 8190.

CHARLEVOIX PUBLIC SCHOOLS

OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL EXEMPTING PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE AND OTHER PROPERTY EXEMPTED BY LAW 18.5079 MILLS FOR 4 YEARS

II. CHARLEVOIX PUBLIC SCHOOLS

GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BOND PROPOSAL FOR BUILDING AND SITE PURPOSES IN THE AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $4,000,000

Full text of the ballot propositions may be obtained at the administrative offices of Charlevoix Public Schools, 104 E. St. Mary’s Drive, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720-1749, telephone: (231) 547-3200.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE THAT THE BONDS OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, IF APPROVED BY A MAJORITY VOTE OF THE ELECTORS AT THIS ELECTION, WILL BE GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS PAYABLE FROM GENERAL AD VALOREM TAXES.