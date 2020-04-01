NOTICE: Registration for May 5, 2020 election

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN
TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF CHARLEVOIX COUNTY:
*** In Accordance with Executive Orders issued by the Governor, the election on May 5, 2020, will be conducted with special voting and voter registration procedures.
Many public offices are closed or have limited access at this time. Before visiting an office, you should contact the office to see if it is open. Additionally, voting in this election will be primarily by mail, with limited in-person voting on Election Day***
You may verify your voter registration, register to vote online, or download a registration form that can be mailed to the Township Clerk by visiting Michigan.Gov/Vote. ***
Unregistered but eligible voters who wish to participate in the May election are strongly encouraged to register by mail or online by Monday, April 20. You may register online at: Michigan.gov/VoterRegistration
After Monday, April 20, 2020, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.497) with their City or Township Clerk.at the following times.
These times may change because of office closures related to public health and safety. Before visiting the office, please confirm office hours.
Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sunday, May 3, 2020, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Special Hours Sunday, May 3, 2020, 12:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Special Hours Saturday and Sunday, May 2 & 3, 2020, 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Special Hours Saturday and Sunday, May 2 & 3, 2020, 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 1:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Special Hours Sunday, May 3, 2020, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Special Hours Saturday and Sunday, May 2 & 3, 2020, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Special Hours Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Under the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-27, unregistered but eligible voters also have the option to register online or by mail between April 21 and Election Day by then emailing or mailing a copy of required residency verification documents to their clerk. The residency verification documents must be received by the local clerk before the registration process is complete.
Further, under Executive Order 2020-27, voting in this election will be primarily by mail. There will be one (1) location in the township where voters may receive and submit ballots in person on Election Day.
This election is for the purpose of voting on the following proposal (s):
CHARLEVOIX-EMMET INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT
SPECIAL EDUCATION MILLAGE RENEWAL
AND HEADLEE RESTORATION PROPOSAL
1.4958 MILLS FOR 4 YEARS
Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, 8568 Mercer Boulevard, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720-1006, telephone: (231) 547-9947.
BOYNE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BOND
PROPOSAL FOR BUILDING AND SITE PURPOSES IN THE
AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $26,285,000
Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Boyne City Public Schools, 321 S. Park Street, Boyne City, Michigan 49712-1527, telephone: (231) 439- 8190.
OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL EXEMPTING PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE AND OTHER PROPERTY EXEMPTED BY LAW 18.5079 MILLS FOR 4 YEARS
GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BOND PROPOSAL FOR BUILDING AND SITE PURPOSES IN THE AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $4,000,000
Full text of the ballot propositions may be obtained at the administrative offices of Charlevoix Public Schools, 104 E. St. Mary’s Drive, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720-1749, telephone: (231) 547-3200.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE THAT THE BONDS OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, IF APPROVED BY A MAJORITY VOTE OF THE ELECTORS AT THIS ELECTION, WILL BE GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS PAYABLE FROM GENERAL AD VALOREM TAXES.