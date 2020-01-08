NOTICE: Public hearing Jan. 22

Charlevoix County
Charlevoix County
Parks & Recreation Plan
Public Hearing
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2020 – 2024 Charlevoix County Parks & Recreation Plan on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room at the Charlevoix County Building, 203 Antrim Street, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720.
The draft plan is available for review on the County website www.charlevoixcounty.org and at the Parks & Planning Department, Charlevoix County Building, 301 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720. Comments on the draft plan are requested and may be emailed to Carrie Klingelsmith, Project Planner, at cklingelsmith@bria2.com or mailed to the Parks & Planning Department at the address above. If you have any questions, please contact the Parks & Planning Department at (231) 547-7234.