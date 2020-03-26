NOTICE: Pavement Rehabilitation Project

CITY OF BOYNE CITY INVITATION TO BID
2020 Pavement Rehabilitation Project
Sealed bids are now being accepted by the City of Boyne City for our 2020 Pavement Rehabilitation Project.
Bids will be received in a clearly marked envelope labeled – “2020 Pavement Rehabilitation Project”, until 1:00 P.M., local time, April 8, 2020 at the Boyne City – City Hall, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712 at which time they shall be opened and read. The City of Boyne City reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any irregularities in their best interest.
Complete specifications are available at City Hall.
Cindy Grice
Boyne City Clerk/ Treasurer