NOTICE: Name change hearing

News

Notices Boyne City Gazette 90

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

NOTICE OF HEARING

FILE NO. 20-012908-NC

In the matter of Jeremiah …

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

NOTICE OF HEARING

FILE NO. 20-012908-NC

In the matter of Jeremiah Schuyler Stanford Utley

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on Wednesday, February 05, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Charlevoix County Probate Court before Judge Valerie K. Snyder (P54732) to hear the petition to change name filed by Jeremiah Schuyler Stanford Utley requesting the name of Jeremiah Schuyler Stanford Utley be changed to Jeremiah Schuyler Stanford Glenn.

THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED ON JANUARY 22, 2020

Jeremiah Schuyler Stanford Utley

00916 South Springbrook Road

PO Box 476

Boyne Falls, MI 49713