NOTICE: Name change 20-012919-NC

STATE OF MICHIGAN
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
FAMILY DIVISION
COUNTY OF
CHARLEVOIX
NOTICE OF HEARING
FOR NAME CHANGE
FILE NO. 20-012919-NC
In the matter of Alexander Aaron Stutzman
TO ALL PERSONS:
TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on June 17, 2020 at 11:15am at the Charlevoix County Probate Court before Judge Valerie K. Snyder to change the name of Alexander Aaron Stutzman to Echo Iris Stutzman.
THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED ON JUNE 3, 2020