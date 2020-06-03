NOTICE: Name change 20-012919-NC

STATE OF MICHIGAN

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

FAMILY DIVISION

COUNTY OF

CHARLEVOIX

NOTICE OF HEARING

FOR NAME CHANGE

FILE NO. 20-012919-NC

In the matter of Alexander Aaron Stutzman

TO ALL PERSONS:

TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on June 17, 2020 at 11:15am at the Charlevoix County Probate Court before Judge Valerie K. Snyder to change the name of Alexander Aaron Stutzman to Echo Iris Stutzman.

THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED ON JUNE 3, 2020