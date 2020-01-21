NOTICE: Master plan hearing

Hayes Township Master Plan Update
The Hayes Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Friday Jan. 24, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Hayes Township Hall at 09195 Old US-31 North, Charlevoix, to accept comments on the proposed Master Plan Update. The draft Master Plan is available online at www.hayestownshipmi.gov.
Additionally, hard copies can be viewed at the Hayes Township office at 09195 Old US 31 N, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720 as well as the Charlevoix Public Library at 220 Clinton Street, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720.
Written comments may be submitted in advance of the public hearing to: Ron VanZee, 09195 Old US 31 N, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720.