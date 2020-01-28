NOTICE: March election registration

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION
FOR THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY MARCH 10, 2020
FOR ALL OF THE CITIES &
TOWNSHIPS IN CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN
TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF THE COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX;
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of any of the above- mentioned City or Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the City or Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency.
Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the City or Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.
The last day to register in any other manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Monday, February 24, 2020.
After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL168.492) at the local Clerk’s offices listed below:
• Bay Township Hall
05045 Boyne City Rd,
Boyne City, MI 49712
Special Hours Saturday,
March 7, 2020, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and
Sunday, March 8, 2020, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
• Boyne Valley Township Hall
2489 Railroad Street,
Boyne Falls, MI 49713
Special Hours Saturday,
March 7, 2020, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Chandler Township Hall
07620 Chandler Hill Road,
Boyne Falls, MI 49713
Special Hours Saturday,
March 7, 2020, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. and
Sunday, March 8, 2020, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
• Charlevoix Township Hall
12491 Waller Rd,
Charlevoix, MI 49720
Special Hours Saturday,
March 7, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Evangeline Township Hall
02746 Wildwood Harbor Rd,
Boyne City, MI 49712
Special Hours Saturday and Sunday, March 7 & 8, 2020, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
• Eveline Township Hall
08525 Ferry Rd,
East Jordan, MI 49727
Special Hours Saturday,
March 7, 2020, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Hayes Township Hall
09195 Old US 31,
Charlevoix, MI 49720
Special Hours Saturday and Sunday, March 7 & 8, 2020, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Hudson Township
4621 Woodin Road,
Vanderbilt, MI 49795
Special Hours Saturday,
March 7, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Marion Township
01362 Matchett Rd,
Charlevoix, MI 49720
Special Hours Saturday,
March 7, 2020, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
• Melrose Township Hall
04289 M-75 N,
Walloon Lake, MI 49796
Special Hours Saturday,
March 7, 2020, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Norwood Township
19975 Center St,
Charlevoix, MI 49720
Special Hours Sunday, March 8, 2020, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
• Peaine Township Hall
36825 Kings Highway,
Beaver Island, MI 49782
Special Hours Saturday,
March 7, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• St. James Township Hall
37735 Michigan Ave,
Beaver Island, MI 49782
Special Hours Saturday and Sunday, March 7 & 8, 2020, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
• South Arm Township Hall
02811 South M-66,
East Jordan, MI 49727
Special Hours Saturday, March 7, 2020, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, 2020, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
• Wilson Township Hall
02530 Fall Park Rd,
Boyne City, MI 49712
Special Hours Saturday and Sunday, March 7 & 8, 2020, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Boyne City Hall
319 N. Lake Street,
Boyne City, MI 49712
Special Hours Saturday,
March 7, 2020, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Charlevoix City Hall
210 State Street,
Charlevoix, MI 49720
Special Hours Saturday,
March 7, 2020, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• East Jordan City Hall
201 Main Street,
East Jordan, MI 49727
Special Hours Saturday,
March 7, 2020, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
This election is for the purpose of electing officials for the following offices:
President of the United States