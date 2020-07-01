NOTICE: Evangeline Twnp. Board of Review

Evangeline Township July Board of Review
The Evangeline Township Board of Review will meet on July 21, 2020 at the Evangeline Township Hall located at 02746 Wildwood Harbor Rd Boyne City, MI 49712.
The meeting hours for property owners to petition the July Board of Review are:
3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
The Board of Review will meet to hear appeals pertaining to qualified errors as provided for under State of Michigan statute for July Boards of Review.
Additionally, under Executive Order 2020-87 the following will also be considered:
The Board of Review will entertain protests under Section 30 of the General Property Tax Act, MCL 211.30, and any other matters that are properly before the March Board of Review under MCL 211.30.
Evelyn N Howell
Clerk, Evangeline Township
Note: Due to continuing concerns under Covid-19 pandemic, please wear a face mask when attending, thank-you.