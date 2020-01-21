NOTICE: Creditors of Marjorie Matelski

NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS:
The Settlor and Grantor, Marjorie Matelski (date of birth, 08/01/1932), died 1/ 7/ 2020.
There is no personal representative of the decedent’s estate to whom letters of administration have been issued.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against The Marjorie Matelski Living Trust, dated February 24, 1995, as restated and amended, will be forever banned unless presented to Edward Matelski, Jr. and Janice Reynolds, Co-Trustees, 2617 M-75 South, Boyne Falls, MI 49713, within four months after the date of publication.
Notice is further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it.
Dated: January 22, 2020
Co-Trustees: Edward Matelski, Jr. and Janice Reynolds
2617 M-75 South
Boyne Falls, MI 49713
Legal Counsel to The Trustees:
Matthew V. Piwowar (P43540)
P.O. Box 126.
Grandville, MI 49468