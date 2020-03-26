NOTICE: County board synopsis

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS MARCH 11, 2020
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on March 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Five Commissioners were present. Excused: George T. Lasater.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #20-030 Approve County Expenditures.
Motion approved to authorize Jill Drury to close Transit on April 16, 2020 for a full-day- in-service training provided all employees, except the 2 on vacation, attend.
Motion failed to approve the Transit Director attend a software conference in Atlanta, GA. Nays: Commissioner Christensen, Draves and Roloff.
Motion approved to procure the rock, hauled to Whiting Park and authorize Landscape Logic to proceed with the permit and in the next 30 days the Board will review and grant the bid.
Motion approved to set the public hearing for the 2020 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant application for Phase 3 of the Boyne City to Charlevoix Trail for Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Motion approved to set public hearing to amend the Animal Control Ordinance for Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
After much discussion, the decision was made to modify Resolution #20-031, Award Park Stabilization Quote for the next meeting.
Resolution #20-032, Park Rules and regulations has been postponed until the next Board meeting.
Motion approved Resolution #20-033, Carpet Cleaning.
Motion approved Resolution #20-034, Computer Replacement.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.
Sheriff Vondra presented his report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 12:18 p.m. Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website: www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cecelia Borths, County Clerk