NOTICE: County board synopsis

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the 90th …
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS February 26, 2020
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the 90th District Court Room on February 26, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Five Commissioners were present. Excused: George T. Lasater.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #20-022, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Motion approved Resolution #20-023, Resolution to Declare Charlevoix County to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. Nays: Commissioner Ferguson and Commissioner Roloff.
Motion approved Resolution #20-024, Declaration of Charlevoix County as Constitutional Sanctuary.
Motion approved Resolution #20-025, Refunds and Rebates.
Motion approved Resolution #20-026, Annual Senior Picnic and Health Expo Partnership.
Motion approved Resolution #20-027, Fair Housing Resolution.
Motion approved Resolution #20-028, Friend of the Court Referee Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #20-029, Housing North Contract.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.
Sheriff Vondra presented his report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 7:43 p.m.
Cecelia Borths, County Clerk