NOTICE: County board synopsis

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on January 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Five Commissioners were present. Excused: Shirley Roloff.
Motion approved to appoint Bob Draves as Vice-Chairman.
Motion approved to appoint Becki King as Fiscal Officer.
Board appointed their Liaisons.
Motion approved to confirm the liaison appointments with the exception of the Storm Water Appeals Board, which is being researched.
Motion approved to change audit committee meetings to 8:30 a.m. prior to day Board meetings the 2nd Wednesday of the month and 5:00 p.m. prior to the night Board meeting the 4th Wednesday of the month and using a rotating schedule.
Approved Meeting Schedule
Audit Committee: 2nd Wed. prior to the day Board meeting at 8:30 a.m. & the 4th Wed. prior to the night Board meeting at 5:00 p.m.
Board of Commissioners:
Second Wed., monthly, 9:30 a.m.
Fourth Wed., monthly, 6:00 p.m.
Committee of the Whole: As necessary (no set Schedule)
Personnel / Internal
Government Committee:
Third Wed., monthly 9:30 a.m.
Public Safety / Judicial / Building
And Grounds Committee: First Wed., monthly 9:30 a.m.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #20-001, Approve County Expenditures.
Motion approved Resolution #20-002, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Motion approved to accept the 2020 Revised Remonumentation plan as presented.
Motion approved to expand the school recycling program to include Boyne City Schools to purchase bins not to exceed the amount of $1,150.
Motion approved to purchase a recycling trailer not to exceed the amount of $7,500.
Motion approved to appoint Gabe Campbell to the Veterans Affairs Board.
Motion approved Resolution #20-003, Depository Resolution.
Motion approved Resolution #20-004, Publications.
Motion approved to purchase scanners.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 11:30 a.m.
Cecelia Borths, County Clerk