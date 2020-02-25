NOTICE: County board minutes

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS February 12, 2020
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on February 12, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Five Commissioners were present. Excused: George T. Lasater.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #20-013, Approve County Expenditures.
Motion approved Resolution #20-014, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Motion approved Resolution #20-015, FY 2021 Resolution of Intent.
Motion approved Resolution #20-016, Jail Lightning Protection.
Motion approved Resolution #20-017, Award Roofing Proposal County Building.
Motion approved Resolution #20-018, Award Roofing Proposal Sheriff’s Department.
Motion approved Resolution #20-019, Pole Lights.
Motion approved Resolution #20-020, County Website.
Motion approved Resolution #20-021, Application for Funds.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.
Sheriff Vondra presented his report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 12:04 p.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cecelia Borths, County Clerk