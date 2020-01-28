NOTICE: County board 1/22 synopsis

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix …
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on January 22, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Five Commissioners were present. Excused: George T. Lasater.
Motion approved the agenda as amended.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Public Hearing-Parks and Recreation Plan 2020-2024.
Motion approved Resolution #20-005, 2020-2024 Parks and Recreation Plan.
Motion approved Resolution #20-006, Charlevoix County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority Contract for Professional Services.
Motion approved Resolution #20-007, Friend of the Court S.M.I.L.E. Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #20-008, Marine Grant Renewal.
Motion approved Resolution #20-009, Boyne Area Senior Center Contract for Commercial Service.
Motion approved Resolution #20-010, Court Appointed Attorney Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #20-011, Amendment to Phase 3 of the Non-Motorized Trail Agreement.
Motion approved Resolution #20-012, Revised Remonumentation Grant Application for 2020.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.
Sheriff Vondra presented his report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 8:00 p.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cecelia Borths, County Clerk