NOTICE: Charlevoix County Recreation Grant hearing

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY RECREATION GRANT APPLICATION

PUBLIC HEARING

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. during their regularly scheduled meeting, which will be held remotely via Zoom due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Instructions to access the meeting/hearing online or by phone will be posted on the County website at http://www.charlevoixcounty.org.

The purpose of the hearing is to accept public comments on a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant application to develop Phase 3 of the Boyne City to Charlevoix Non-motorized Trail, which will run parallel to Boyne City Road within the road right-of-way, beginning at the end of Phase 1 at N. Springwater Beach Road and ending on the west side of Horton Bay in Bay Township.

The grant application is available for review on the County website at http://www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Public comments may be submitted to the Charlevoix County Parks & Planning Department by email to planning@charlevoixcounty.org

or mail to 301 State St., Charlevoix, MI 49720.

Questions should be directed to the Parks & Planning Department at (231) 547-7234 or planning@charlevoixcounty.org.