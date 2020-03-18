NOTICE: Charlevoix County recreation grant app hearing cancelled

Free

News

Notices Boyne City Gazette 403



CHARLEVOIX COUNTY Recreation Grant Application PUBLIC HEARING CANCELLED —STILL TAKING PUBLIC COMMENT—CHARLEVOIX COUNTY Recreation Grant Application PUBLIC HEARING CANCELLED Due to minimal contact protocols in place …

—STILL TAKING PUBLIC COMMENT—

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY Recreation Grant Application PUBLIC HEARING CANCELLED

Due to minimal contact protocols in place for the coronavirus, the Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners has cancelled the public hearing scheduled for Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room at the Charlevoix County Building, 203 Antrim Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720. The purpose of the hearing was to accept public comments on a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant application to develop Phase 3 of the Boyne City to Charlevoix Non-motorized Trail, which will run parallel to Boyne City Road within the road right-of-way, beginning at the end of Phase 1 at N. Springwater Beach Road and ending on the west side of Horton Bay in Bay Township.

Beginning March 20, 2020, copies of the proposed grant application will be available on the County website at www.charlevoixcounty.org and at the Charlevoix County Parks & Planning Department, 301 State Street, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720. See note below.

Public comments will be accepted until Friday March 27, 2020 via email to planning@charlevoixcounty.org or mail to Charlevoix County Parks & Planning Department, 301 State Street, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720.