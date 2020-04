NOTICE: Charlevoix County elections info

Free

News

Notices Boyne City Gazette 355

ELECTION NOTICE

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION TO THE ELECTORS OF

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN

TO BE HELD MAY 5, …

ELECTION NOTICE

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION TO THE ELECTORS OF

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN

TO BE HELD MAY 5, 2020

*** In Accordance with Executive Orders issued by the Governor, the election on May 5, 2020, will be conducted with special voting and voter registration procedures.

Voting in this election will be primarily by mail, with limited in-person voting at one location on Election Day***

On Election Day, voters may apply for, receive, and submit absent voter ballots in person from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Bay Township Hall

582-3594

05045 Boyne City Rd.,

Boyne City, 49712

Boyne Valley Township Hall

549-3130

2489 Railroad St.,

Boyne Falls, 49713

Chandler Township Hall

549-2596

07620 Chandler Hill Rd.,

Boyne Falls, 49713

Charlevoix Township Hall

547-4611

12491 Waller Rd.,

Charlevoix, 49720

Evangeline Township Hall

No Phone

02746 Wildwood Harbor Rd.,

Boyne City, 49712

Eveline Township Hall

No Phone

08525 Ferry Rd.,

East Jordan, 49727

Hayes Township Hall

547-6961

09195 Old U.S. 31 N.,

Charlevoix, 49720

Hudson Township Hall

549-2646

07865 Reynolds Rd.,

Elmira, 49730

Marion Township Hall

No Phone

03735 Marion Center Rd.,

Charlevoix, 49720

Melrose Township Hall

535-2310

04289 M-75 N.,

Walloon Lake, 49796

Norwood Township Hall

547-4767

19759 Lake St.,

Charlevoix, 49720

Peaine Township Hall

448-2389

36825 Kings Hwy,

Beaver Island, 49782

St. James Township Hall

448-2014

37735 Michigan Ave.,

Beaver Island, 49782

South Arm Township Hall

536-2900

02811 S. M-66,

East Jordan, 49727

Wilson Township Hall

582-6201

02530 Fall Park Rd.,

Boyne City, 49712

Boyne City Hall

582-6597

319 N. Lake St,

Boyne City, 49712

Charlevoix City Hall

547-3270

210 State St.,

Charlevoix, 49720

East Jordan City Hall

536-3381

201 Main Street,

East Jordan, 49727

To vote on the following proposal(s):

CHARLEVOIX-EMMET

INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT

SPECIAL EDUCATION MILLAGE

RENEWAL AND HEADLEE

RESTORATION PROPOSAL

1.4958 MILLS FOR 4 YEARS

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative office of Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, 8568 Mercer Boulevard, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720-1006, telephone: (231) 547-9947.

BOYNE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BOND PROPOSAL FOR BUILDING AND SITE PURPOSES IN THE AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $26,285,000

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Boyne City Public Schools, 321 S. Park Street, Boyne City, Michigan 49712-1527, telephone: (231) 439- 8190.

I. CHARLEVOIX PUBLIC SCHOOLS

OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL EXEMPTING PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE AND OTHER PROPERTY EXEMPTED BY LAW 18.5079 MILLS FOR 4 YEARS

II. CHARLEVOIX PUBLIC SCHOOLS

GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BOND PROPOSAL FOR BUILDING AND SITE PURPOSES IN THE AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $4,000,000

Full text of the ballot propositions may be obtained at the administrative offices of Charlevoix Public Schools, 104 E. St. Mary’s Drive, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720-1749, telephone: (231) 547-3200.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE

THAT THE BONDS OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, IF APPROVED BY A MAJORITY VOTE OF THE ELECTORS AT THIS ELECTION, WILL BE GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS PAYABLE FROM GENERAL AD VALOREM TAXES.

Full text of the ballot proposals may be obtained at the office of the County Clerk or the City/Township Clerk listed below.

Wendy Simmons, Clerk

Bay Township

08266 Horton Bay N.

Petoskey, MI 49770

231-582-3594

Lynn M. Sparks, Clerk

Boyne Valley Township

2489 Railroad St

Boyne Falls, MI 49713

231-549-3436

Myron Matz, Clerk

Chandler Township

06912 Matz Rd

Boyne Falls, MI 49713

231-549-2596

Sandra Witherspoon, Clerk

Charlevoix Township

12491 Waller Rd

Charlevoix, MI 49720

231-547-4611

Evelyn Howell, Clerk

Evangeline Township

P.O. Box 396

Boyne City, MI 49712

231-582-7751

Sandy Whiteford, Clerk

Eveline Township

P.O Box 496

East Jordan, MI 49727

231-675-4426

Warren Nugent, Clerk

Hayes Township

5510 Rabb Road

Charlevoix, MI 49720

517-282-9573

Cindi Lambdin

Hudson Township

04621 Woodin Road

Vanderbilt, MI 49785

989-464-9009

Timothy Matchett, Clerk

Marion Township

01362 Matchett Road

Charlevoix, MI 49720

Robin Hissong Berry, Clerk

Melrose Township

P.O. Box 189

Walloon Lake, MI 49796

231-535-2310

Brenda Freds, Clerk

Norwood Township

P.O. Box 113

Charlevoix, MI 49720

231-675-5901

Carla Martin, Clerk

Peaine Township

P.O. Box 91

Beaver Island, MI 49782

231-448-3540

Julie Gillespie, Clerk

St. James Township

P.O. Box 85

Beaver Island, MI 49782

231-448-4203

Kimberly Olstrom, Clerk

South Arm Township

02811 S. M-66

East Jordan, MI 49727

231-536-2900

Marilyn Beebe, Clerk

Wilson Township

1701 Fall Park Rd

Boyne City, MI 49712

231-582-1033

Cindy Grice, Clerk/Treasurer

City of Boyne City

319 N. Lake St

Boyne City, MI 49712

231-582-6597

Joyce Golding, Clerk

City of Charlevoix

210 State Street

Charlevoix, MI 49720

231-547-3270

Cheltzi Wilson, Clerk

City of East Jordan

201 Main St,

East Jordan, MI 49727

231-536-3381

Many public offices are closed or have limited access at this time. Before visiting an office, you should contact the office to see if it is open. Sample ballots can also be found at www.mi.gov/vote.

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an absent voter ballot, or use the application and pre-paid postage return envelope each voter received by mail from the Michigan Secretary of State.

Cecelia Borths, County Clerk

203 Antrim Street

Charlevoix, MI 49720

231-547-7200